e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $246-256 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.02 million.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.55. 506,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,203. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $820.54 million, a PE ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). e.l.f. Beauty had a positive return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.86.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $32,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $44,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,096,486 shares of company stock worth $33,640,073 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

