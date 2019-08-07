E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €13.00 by Nord/LB

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €13.00 ($15.12) target price by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.30 ($9.65) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.80 ($11.40) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group set a €9.65 ($11.22) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.14 ($11.79).

EOAN traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €8.85 ($10.29). 9,672,059 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €9.53. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

