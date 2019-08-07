Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO David C. Sims Buys 1,300 Shares

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO David C. Sims purchased 1,300 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GRF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552. Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $8.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRF. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund by 17.0% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $197,000.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

