EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a dividend payout ratio of 142.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EAGLE POINT CR/COM to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 148.1%.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $415.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.56.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EAGLE POINT CR/COM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

