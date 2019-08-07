EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Trading 5.1% Higher

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.57, 258,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 178,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

Separately, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $406.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.56.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 287.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 954.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

