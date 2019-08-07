Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million.

NYSE:ESTE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.77. 346,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,413. The stock has a market cap of $243.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.84. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,941.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Stephens set a $9.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

