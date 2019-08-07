Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Stake Raised by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,095,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 62,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 31,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 target price on Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

In other news, Director Olivier Leonetti purchased 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $49,820.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,043.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.54 per share, with a total value of $129,983.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,801. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

