eBay (EBAY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY):

8/6/2019 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/29/2019 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/18/2019 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $47.00. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $43.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – eBay had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Aegis. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

7/18/2019 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2019 – eBay had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We maintain Hold/$36 PT ($40 SOTP) going into 2Q19 earnings due out Wed. 7/17. We expect the results/FY19 outlook to be in line with muted Street expectations, showing continued strain in Marketplace GMV growth with slightly better revenue trends, largely driven by promoted listings. We don’t expect a material update on the on-going operating and portfolio reviews. The current capital allocation effectively pays investors to wait (~$5B in share buybacks & ~$500M annual dividend in 2019) until 2H20/2021, when payments/1P advertising should have a greater positive effect on the overall P&L.””

7/15/2019 – eBay had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We believe Promoted Listings will continue to be a bright spot and expect revenue to nearly double in 2019, reaching approximately $380mm. We remain PT, which reflects a blend of our DCF and sum-of-the-parts analyses.””

7/15/2019 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.50 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2019 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/20/2019 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

eBay stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,633,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,622,294. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Murphy purchased 6,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $232,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 6,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $255,475.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,098 shares of company stock worth $10,603,043. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 89.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,082,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $560,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108,999 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 73.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,515,786 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $613,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015,365 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $196,232,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $79,086,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,174,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $401,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

