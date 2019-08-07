Echo Resources (ASX:EAR) Trading Up 2.4%

Echo Resources Limited (ASX:EAR)’s share price was up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.22 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.22 ($0.15), approximately 271,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.21 ($0.15).

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.41 million and a PE ratio of -10.48.

About Echo Resources (ASX:EAR)

Echo Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Australia. Its flagship property is the Yandal gold project, which comprises approximately 1,600 square kilometers located in Yandal greenstone belt, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Metaliko Resources Limited and changed its name to Echo Resources Limited in January 2017.

