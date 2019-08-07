Ecopetrol (EC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. On average, analysts expect Ecopetrol to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EC stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EC shares. Citigroup raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

