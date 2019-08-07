eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on eHealth from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on eHealth to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,279. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 4.12. eHealth has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $112.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.22.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. eHealth had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that eHealth will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 34,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $2,072,604.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $155,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,056 shares of company stock worth $18,248,775. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in eHealth by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in eHealth by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after buying an additional 44,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after buying an additional 26,419 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 312.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.