Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,966 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $90.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $133.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.15.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens set a $120.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $61,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,848.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $396,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,468 shares of company stock worth $10,257,360. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

