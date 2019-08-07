Elixir Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $184.00 (ELIX)

Elixir (CURRENCY:ELIX) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. Elixir has a market cap of $76,239.00 and approximately $184.00 worth of Elixir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elixir token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Elixir has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elixir alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00243646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.01233646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00020079 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00094158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000405 BTC.

About Elixir

Elixir’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Elixir’s total supply is 35,431,681 tokens. The Reddit community for Elixir is /r/elixirtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elixir’s official website is elixirtoken.io. Elixir’s official Twitter account is @elixtoken.

Buying and Selling Elixir

Elixir can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elixir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elixir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elixir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elixir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.