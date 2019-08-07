Emercoin Trading Up 50.9% This Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001109 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 50.9% higher against the dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $5.84 million and approximately $14,861.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000277 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,271,210 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, xBTCe, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex, Crex24 and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

