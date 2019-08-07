Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.33.

ENTA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.39. The stock had a trading volume of 316,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,163. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.98. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $64.08 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $44.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.98 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 174.5% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $49,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 196.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $224,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

