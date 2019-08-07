EncryptoTel [WAVES] Price Down 38.6% Over Last Week (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market cap of $419,914.00 and $817.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES] launched on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel.

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

