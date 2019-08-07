Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48-2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.Energizer also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.90-3.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 136,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,357. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Energizer has a 12 month low of $32.81 and a 12 month high of $65.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Energizer had a return on equity of 102.03% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENR. Deutsche Bank raised Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.58.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.31 per share, with a total value of $74,677.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

