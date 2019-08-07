Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.33

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.33 and last traded at C$7.41, with a volume of 1117140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.71.

ERF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. GMP Securities reduced their target price on Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enerplus from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Enerplus from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.75.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$287.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$285.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Corp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

Enerplus Company Profile (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.