Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENTG. CL King assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Entegris from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on Entegris and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

ENTG stock opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.78. Entegris has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Entegris had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Gregory Bryan Marshall sold 13,758 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $522,253.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 25,974 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,168,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,754 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Entegris by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,638,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,601,000 after purchasing an additional 57,199 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Entegris by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Entegris by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,740,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,124,000 after purchasing an additional 953,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,048,000.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

