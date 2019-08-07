Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management lowered its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 163.8% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 183,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,613. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 90.72%.

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $536,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.