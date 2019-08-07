Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives $21.54 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. Banco Santander upgraded Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Santander upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

EQNR stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.82. 1,644,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,337. The firm has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,952,000 after buying an additional 808,617 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 332.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,877,000 after buying an additional 2,095,354 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after buying an additional 336,136 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,347,000 after purchasing an additional 46,268 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

