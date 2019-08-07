Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.17

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.17 and last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 436255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 price target on Equitrans Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.92%.

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 13,700 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $220,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas F. Karam bought 100,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $1,611,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 121,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,423.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 6.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 264,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

