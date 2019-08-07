Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Essentra (LON:ESNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ESNT. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essentra to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Essentra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 483.33 ($6.32).

LON:ESNT opened at GBX 384.40 ($5.02) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78. Essentra has a 12 month low of GBX 324.80 ($4.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 517 ($6.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 420.57.

About Essentra

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

