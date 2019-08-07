Etablissementen Franz Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Shares Down 8%

Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)’s share price fell 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.87 and last traded at $51.87, 3,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 189% from the average session volume of 1,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.47.

Etablissementen Franz Colruyt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France.

