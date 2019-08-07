Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 91,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,850. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $185.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -0.27. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVLO. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

