Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives $26.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EOLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 target price on Evolus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Evolus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $31.00 target price on Evolus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Get Evolus alerts:

In other news, Director Vikram Malik acquired 1,298,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,994.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David N. Gill acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,931,327 shares of company stock worth $37,157,482. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Evolus by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Evolus by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Evolus stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 272,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,370. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $453.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 4.80. Evolus has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 14.80 and a quick ratio of 14.52.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.