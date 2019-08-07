ExclusiveCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,741.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0875 or 0.00000751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $493,039.00 and $6,741.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.88 or 0.00917195 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000717 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004513 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,631,678 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

