Exeter Financial LLC Purchases 187 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up about 2.2% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

UTX opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.62. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

