Exeter Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Exeter Financial LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 45.8% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 360,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,539,000 after acquiring an additional 113,173 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Waste Management by 4.3% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 33,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 11.6% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 38,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $127.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.91.

NYSE WM opened at $116.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.22 and a twelve month high of $118.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,378 shares in the company, valued at $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

