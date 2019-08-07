EXMR Price Up 2% This Week (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last week, EXMR has traded up 2% against the dollar. One EXMR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. EXMR has a total market capitalization of $178,558.00 and approximately $217.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002481 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001125 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,754,449 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

