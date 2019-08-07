Expanse (EXP) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.0589 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex. Expanse has a total market cap of $618,517.00 and $97,286.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 19,495,278 coins and its circulating supply is 10,495,278 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, YoBit, BiteBTC, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

