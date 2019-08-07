Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.1% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Facebook by 13,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 70,263,213 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Facebook by 19,805.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $226,408,000 after buying an additional 2,252,709 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,564,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $522,620,000 after buying an additional 2,031,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Facebook by 410.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,042,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $267,809,000 after buying an additional 1,642,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Facebook by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,139,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $542,663,000 after buying an additional 1,370,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,735,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,973,172. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $9,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $267,742.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,495.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,043 shares of company stock valued at $67,443,575 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

