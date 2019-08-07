Faceter Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Faceter has a total market cap of $512,289.00 and approximately $2,728.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including $32.15, $51.55, $33.94 and $50.98.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.88 or 0.04607820 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00041199 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001014 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io.

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

