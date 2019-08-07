Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Issues Earnings Results

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 million.

NASDAQ:FLMN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.07. 824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,418. The stock has a market cap of $532.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.33. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 350.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.09.

In other Falcon Minerals news, Director Al J. Hirshberg purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,543,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,841,000 after acquiring an additional 113,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,288,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 132,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 82,634 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

