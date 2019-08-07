Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) hit a new 52-week low on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 12878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 350.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLMN shares. ValuEngine lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.09.

In other Falcon Minerals news, Director Al J. Hirshberg purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 165.3% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 132,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 82,634 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 107,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.11. The stock has a market cap of $666.26 million, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.33.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

