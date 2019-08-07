Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 12,500 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $252,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amir Nashat sold 71,166 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,602,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,476 shares of company stock worth $9,145,002. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,974,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 655,314 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,329,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,329,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 428,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 479,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 338,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FATE traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. 1,560,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,093. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.40.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.30% and a negative net margin of 1,138.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

