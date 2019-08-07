Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Federal National Mortgage Association in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Federal National Mortgage Association’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Federal National Mortgage Association in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS:FNMA opened at $2.35 on Monday. Federal National Mortgage Association has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.62.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

