FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,008 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 1.4% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $161.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.76. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $150.68 and a 52-week high of $259.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens set a $210.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on FedEx from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $175.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

