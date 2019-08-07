FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Announces Earnings Results

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter.

FFWC stock remained flat at $$41.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 103. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.17. FFW has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

