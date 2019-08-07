Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.69-1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.775-2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.Fidelity National Information Servcs also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.69 to $1.72 EPS.

Shares of FIS traded up $3.56 on Wednesday, hitting $134.48. 6,513,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $137.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.93.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $340.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.83.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

