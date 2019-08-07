Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-1.84 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.285-3.33 billion.Fidelity National Information Servcs also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.69 to $1.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.83.

FIS stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,849,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,363. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12-month low of $94.53 and a 12-month high of $137.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.93.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

