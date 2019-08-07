Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 138,571 shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,879,022.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,954,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,622,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,588,075 shares of company stock valued at $21,794,537. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 386.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRGI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. 355,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of -0.07.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $165.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.