Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF comprises about 0.9% of Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $121.37 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $96.50 and a twelve month high of $129.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

