Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

RYH stock opened at $196.16 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $165.66 and a 12 month high of $207.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.09.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.