Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Sells 2,961 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. owned about 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of RYU stock opened at $99.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $85.12 and a 52 week high of $101.63.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.