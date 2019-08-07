Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Sells 8,983 Shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,607 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of SPFF opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.67. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.