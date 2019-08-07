Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 430,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 240.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 51,720 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 55,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 133.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,580,000.

CMBS opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.84. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $53.75.

