Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 393.5% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4,147.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 101,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.51 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.07 and a one year high of $110.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.55.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

