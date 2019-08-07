Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.42.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNSR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price target on Finisar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Finisar in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Finisar to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Finisar alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Finisar during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Finisar by 117.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ grew its position in Finisar by 10.0% during the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Finisar during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Finisar during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FNSR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 172,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,979. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.10. Finisar has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $310.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.42 million. Finisar had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Finisar will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Finisar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finisar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.