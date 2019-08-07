First Bank & Trust Buys 1,083 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 50.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 431.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 60.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $216,000.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $64.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.45 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 76.60%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $95,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,827.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $52,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,094.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $249,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.